Brigette Duenas. Photo via @BrigetteDuenas Twitter

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old woman who was fatally injured last month in a fall from a limousine traveling on Interstate 5 in National City.

Brigette Duenas of San Marcos opened a rear emergency exit in the northbound 2018 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner, apparently mistaking it for the door to a restroom in the vehicle, and fell out onto the roadway near Civic Center Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 28, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Duenas was helped by good Samaritans until fire crews and CHP officers arrived, according to the California Highway Patrol.

First responders attend to Brigette Duenas on Aug. 28 before she was rushed to UCSD Medical Center. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Paramedics took Duenas to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where she succumbed to her injuries three days later.

City News Service contributed to this report.