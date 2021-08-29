First responders attend to the woman before she was rushed to a hospital. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A female passenger in a limo bus suffered life-threatening injuries when the rear emergency door opened and she fell into traffic on northbound Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

It happened at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday just south of Civic Center Drive when the passenger got up to use the restroom, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said.

OnScene.TV reported that a witness said the woman may have fallen onto the emergency exit door, which then opened.

The woman was helped by good Samaritans until fire crews and CHP officers arrived, Castro said.

She was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.

Updated at 12:47 p.m. August 29, 2021

City News Service contributed to this report.