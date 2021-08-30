A Cal Fire truck on a rural highway. Courtesy Cal Fire

A lightning strike sparked a vegetation fire that burned a quarter of an acre Monday near the community of Warner Springs.

The blaze, dubbed the Flats Fire, was reported at 1:06 p.m. close to 32650 Highway 79, east of Palomar Mountain in the rural north San Diego County community.

Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said a rainstorm kept the fire from spreading, adding that 25 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

No structures were damaged.

City News Service contributed to this report.