A 23-year-old motorist was killed when he lost control of his car near Lakeside and wound up slamming into a guardrail, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 67 south of Foster Truck Trail, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

Garrow said the man was driving south SR 67 when he lost control of his 2014 Ford Focus and struck a curb, a rock and the guardrail. The driver died at the scene.

Authorities were still investigating what caused the driver, who did not appear to be wearing a seat belt, to lose control of the vehicle. The driver’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

