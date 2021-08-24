Crime scene tape. Courtesy FBI

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 54-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend by an unknown assailant while sitting in his car in front of an eastern San Diego County apartment complex.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an injured person in the 400 block of Graves Avenue in El Cajon found Patrick Heard of Oceanside mortally wounded shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics took Heard to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

The circumstances surrounding the slaying remain unclear.

“The motive for the attack is unknown at this time,” MacArthur said Tuesday afternoon.