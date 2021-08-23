An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man in his 50s was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex in El Cajon, authorities reported Monday.

Officers responded at 11:21 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Graves Avenue and found the victim unresponsive, with at least one noticeable stab wound, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of his family.

There was no immediate suspect information, and the investigation was ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this article.