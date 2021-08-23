The wreckage of the Honda Civic after the crash. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities Monday publicly identified a Grossmont High School senior who was killed over the weekend in a solo car crash that seriously injured three passengers in the vehicle.

Gady Cruz, 16, lost control of the eastbound 2018 Honda Civic he was driving on Navajo Road in El Cajon shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sedan veered off the roadway at high speed near Fletcher Parkway, struck a light pole and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Paramedics took three people who had been riding in the sedan including two Grossmont High School 11th-graders, to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Grossmont Union High School District officials said in a statement that they are “working closely with the El Cajon Police Department as their investigation of the incident continues.”

“As our school community begins to deal with this tragedy, our district will be providing additional grief support on campus at Grossmont High School and will also make it available to students throughout our close-knit GUHSD community,” the statement reads.