The FBI’s San Diego office. Courtesy FBI

An auto theft suspect pulled into a parking lot outside the FBI’s Sorrento Valley field office Monday and refused orders to surrender, prompting a 2 1/2-hour law enforcement standoff that ended with his arrest.

The emergency at the federal facility at 10385 Vista Sorrento Parkway began playing out shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to San Diego police, who worked with FBI personnel to bring a safe resolution to the standoff.

After police fired pepper-ball rounds into the vehicle the suspect was holed up in, he got out and gave himself up without further incident shortly after noon, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

His name was not immediately available.

Updated at 3:12 p.m. August 16, 2021

–City News Service