A Cal Fire San Diego truck at the scene of a brush fire. File photo courtesy of Cal Fire

Four Cal Fire San Diego firefighters were injured while fighting the Dixie Fire in Northern California when a tree fell on them, officials said Saturday.

The injuries were sustained at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 7, according to Capt. Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire San Diego.

A fire captain was seriously injured and remained in the hospital until Friday, when he was flown back to Southern California to continue treatment near his family, Shoots said. His injuries will require continued rehabilitation, but he is expected to recover.

The three firefighters from Rainbow Crew 5, a firefighting crew from Cal Fire San Diego, were taken to a hospital and released within one day.

“The injured Cal Fire captain and firefighters are grateful to be back with their families and appreciate the love and support from everyone,” Shoots said.

–City News Service