A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 30-year-old parolee suffered spinal injuries Saturday when he crashed the vehicle he was driving into six parked vehicles at the end of a pursuit with deputies in the Egger Highlands community of San Diego.

The incident began around 2:15 a.m. when sheriff’s deputies in Imperial Beach tried to pull over the driver of a silver 2006 Jeep Commander in the 800 block of Palm Avenue because they believed he was driving drunk, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver failed to pull over and led deputies on a pursuit into San Diego Police Department jurisdiction, where he lost control of the Jeep and crashed into six parked vehicles in the 1400 block of Oro Vista Road, Martinez said.

Police identified the suspect as Baker Madyun, who suffered spinal injuries in the crash and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“A criminal background check of the driver revealed that he is on parole and was wanted in the investigation of a robbery,” police said.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding this incident to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.