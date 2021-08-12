The scene where a SUV crashed on a Mount Hope-area freeway connector. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Authorities Thursday released the name of a San Diego man who died when he crashed his SUV on a Mount Hope-area freeway connector.

Leandro Ponce, 39, lost control of his Ford Explorer on the ramp from westbound state Route 94 to southbound Interstate 805 shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and overturned, ejecting Ponce, the sole occupant, CHP public-affairs Officer Sal Castro said.

Other motorists pulled over and tried in vain to revive him with CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene.