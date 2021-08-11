killed Wednesday when he crashed the SUV he was driving on a Mount Hope-area freeway connector, authorities reported. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A motorist was killed Wednesday when he crashed the SUV he was driving on a Mount Hope-area freeway connector, authorities reported.

The unidentified man lost control of the Ford Explorer on the ramp from westbound state Route 94 to southbound Interstate 805 shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver and sole occupant. The man, believed to have been about 40 years old, died at the scene of the accident, CHP public-affairs Officer Sal Castro said.

The fatality forced a temporary closure of three southbound lanes on the interstate near Market Street.

–City News Service