Police at the scene of the homicide in City Heights. Courtesy OnScene.TV

The bloodied body of a man possibly killed by an arrow was found in a City Heights park on Tuesday morning, and homicide detectives were called to investigate.

Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to a report of a body at the Central Avenue Mini Park on 3642 Central Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

A videographer at the scene said the victim appeared to have been struck in the head, possibly by an arrow.

Police confirmed that an arrow was found nearby, but no further information was immediately available.

Updated at 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.