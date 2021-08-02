The wrecked Infiniti after Roodi Shattah, 25, was struck. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 19-year-old woman who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian on an El Cajon roadway, then crashed into a parked car down the street, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

Reeta Haythim Mansour of El Cajon is accused of hitting 25-year-old Roodi Shattah while driving at least twice the posted speed limit on Anza Street the night of March 12, according to El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub.

Taub said officers initially responded just before 10 p.m. to a report of a vehicle hitting a parked car and found Shattah lying in a yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the lieutenant, further investigation revealed Shattah was crossing Anza Street to get to his parked car when he was hit by a 2020 four-door Infiniti, which threw him approximately 180 feet.

The Infiniti continued driving until it crashed into the parked vehicle. The driver then remained in the area and was cooperative with police, Taub said.

Alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be factors in the crash, according investigators.

Mansour remains out of custody but is due back in court Oct. 19 for a readiness conference.