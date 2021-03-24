An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 19-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fleeing after the car she was driving allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in front of his El Cajon home.

Reeta Haythim Mansour of El Cajon was speeding on northbound South Anza Street shortly before 10 p.m. on March 12 when her 2020 Infiniti sedan struck Roodi Shattah, 25, as he crossed the road to get to his parked vehicle, according to police.

The impact hurled Shattah about 180 feet into a residential yard, where he died, said Lt. Jason Taub of the El Cajon Police Department.

After the victim was hit, Mansour allegedly continued driving for about two blocks, until her vehicle crashed into a parked car. She then remained in the area and was cooperative with police.

“Based on the investigation, it appears that Mansour was traveling at least double the posted speed limit of 25 mph,” Taub said. “The El Cajon Police Department has also received additional complaints of excessive speed in the area and will be aggressively increasing speed-related enforcement (there).”

Mansour was booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on suspicion of hit-and-run and gross vehicular manslaughter. She was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for April 2.