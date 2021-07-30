The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A 35-year-old man was behind bars Friday following his arrest in City Heights on suspicion of killing his girlfriend.

Nery Roberto Garcia of San Diego was taken into custody Thursday at a home at 2300 block of Sumac Drive in connection with the presumed slaying of 48-year-old Faviola Calderon, who had been reported missing earlier in the day after failing to show up for work, according to San Diego police.

Detectives soon classified Calderon’s disappearance as suspicious and identified Garcia as a suspect in the case, Sgt. Joel Tien said.

Investigators subsequently found a body they believe is Calderon’s, Tien said.

Garcia was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

He was being held without bail pending arraignment.

Police declined to immediately release further details about the case, including where the body was located and how the victim appeared to have died.

“Detectives are still investigating the events leading up to Calderon’s death,” Tien said.