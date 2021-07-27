Photo by bloomsberries / via Flickr

A man who stabbed his mother dozens of times in Ocean Beach pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other allegations that will have him facing life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Daniel Chase McKibben, 38, admitted to the slaying of 59-year-old Heidi Green, whose body was found on May 1, 2019, inside a garbage can in the garage of a condominium on Niagara Avenue. The rental property was owned by Green, a Los Angeles County resident, according to preliminary hearing testimony.

Deputy District Attorney Kristie Nikoletich said Green sustained more than 45 stab wounds, mostly to her face and neck. She also alleged McKibben stole Green’s jewelry, purse, wallet, credit cards, watch and other items, many of which were never recovered.

While armed with a knife, McKibben was shot by La Mesa police the day after Green’s body was discovered, then taken into custody.

In addition to the murder count, McKibben admitted to allegations of using a knife in the killing, as well as special circumstance allegations of killing Green in the commission of torture and a robbery.

Sentencing is slated for Sept. 13.

–City News Service