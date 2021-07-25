Firefighters rescue the man from the canyon in Mission Hills. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who fell into a canyon in Mission Hills was rescued Sunday by a San Diego-Fire Rescue team.

Battalion Chief David Pilkerton said a call was received at 7:47 a.m. about a person trapped in a canyon near 4033 Dove Street off West Washington Street.

A videographer at the scene said the call came from a resident who lives above the canyon and could hear the man crying out for help.

The man told rescuers he had fallen the day before and could not move.

Pilkerton said the man was rescued from the canyon at 8:17 a.m. and taken by ambulance to UC San Diego Medical Center.

The condition of the victim was not immediately released.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.