The handgun-armed suspect on the ground after the officer-involved shooting. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 22-year-old Hispanic man suspected in two earlier shootings was killed by San Diego Police following a brief foot chase in the Talmadge area on Friday night.

Officers responded at 8:50 p.m. Friday to the 5900 block of University Avenue after reports of a shooting. They found a 29-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.

A police helicopter spotted a blue Honda Civic believed involved in the shooting, and officers stopped it on El Cajon Boulevard at 54th Street. One man armed with a handgun jumped out of the vehicle, while three others remained inside.

Officers chased the armed suspect, who they said ignored commands to stop and drop his weapon. He was eventually confronted behind a fast-food restaurant and two officers fired their service weapons, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs.

The suspect was was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his wounds and was

pronounced dead.

The other three suspects were taken into custody. Police said the firearm carried by the dead suspect was recovered, along with two firearms in the Honda Civic.

Dobbs said its appears the suspects were involved in another shooting at 5:04 p.m. near Belmont Park.

Under standard policy, the officer-involved shooting will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the police department’s Internal Affairs Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.