Chicano Park in Barrio Logan. Photo by Chris Stone

A 19-year-old man was killed near Chicano Park, and police cleared the park after some members of a crowd began throwing rocks and bottles at responding officers, police said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a report about 10:10 p.m. Monday of a possible shooting in the 2000 block of National Avenue, adjacent to the park near Interstate 5 and state Route 75 in Barrio Logan, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a group of people placing a 19-year-old man in the back of a pickup truck, Dobbs said. The man had suffered apparent trauma to his torso and was unresponsive.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification and Dobbs did not disclose whether the victim was shot or stabbed. Police were investigating the matter as a homicide.

“Little is known about the circumstances leading to the man’s death,” Dobbs said. “Although there was a group of people gathered in the park at the time, no pertinent witnesses have come forward.”

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available.

While responding officers were at the park, a crowd formed, and some members of the crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers, Officer John Buttle said.

Officers with helmets and other riot gear were called in to clear the park, he said. No injuries were reported, and there were no reports of arrests.

Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 8:35 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021