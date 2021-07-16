The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities held a 20-year-old man behind bars Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Spring Valley.

They booked George Gomez III of San Diego Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly gunning down Dante Lopez, 42.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday found Lopez mortally wounded in the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard, near state Route 125, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Paramedics took the San Diego resident to a trauma center, where doctors pronounced him dead, Seiver said.

Gomez remains in San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.