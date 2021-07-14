San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant last weekend in the La Presa neighborhood near the intersection of State Route 125 and SR-54.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire about 11:15 p.m. Sunday found Donte Anthony Lopez of San Diego mortally wounded in the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard in Spring Valley, according to sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics took Lopez to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The circumstances that led to the fatal shooting remain unclear.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200 after hours. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.

— City News Service contributed to this article