Fire authorities in Mexico provided this view of flames along the border. Photo credit: @CALFIRESANDIEGO, via Twitter

A fire just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in the Tecate area spread over about 60 acres Thursday, destroying a mobile home, before firefighters gained control.

Downed power lines on south of the border sparked the blaze near Tecate Mission Road west of the Tecate Port of Entry at about 1:45 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

While moving to the northeast through fields and over rolling hills, the flames gutted the mobile home, along with a van and three trailers, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain. One of the trailers was used for transporting horses and another for commercial cargo.

Authorities initially advised Tecate residents to prepare to clear out of their homes, Shoots said.

Ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting airplanes and helicopters halted the spread of the blaze – which moved to within roughly a quarter-mile of residential areas – by shortly before 3 p.m., the spokesman said.