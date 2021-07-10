A driver crashed into an unoccupied California Highway Patrol vehicle early Saturday and patrolmen arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The collision happened at about 3:09 a.m. on state Route 56. CHP officers were on the scene of a traffic collision, according to Public Information Officer Salvador Castro.
A white Tesla, driven by a 29-year-old woman from San Diego, went through a freeway closure. She then collided with the rear of the CHP vehicle, he said.
A female passenger in the Tesla suffered injuries and authorities had her transported to a hospital.
According to OnScene TV, the CHP was investigating a fatal crash, also a suspected DUI, when the Tesla collision occurred.
The suspect, OnScene reported, told officers she put the Tesla on auto-pilot and went to sleep, letting the car speed down the highway.
Updated 9:20 p.m. July 10, 2021
Wire services contributed to this report.