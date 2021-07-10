The wreckage of the wrong-way driver’s Honda. Courtesy OnScene.TV

One person died early Saturday in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 56, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash between a wrong-way driver in a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2019 Mazda CX happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on eastbound SR 56 near Carmel Country Road, according to a CHP incident log.

The eastbound freeway was closed for an investigation of the crash but was opened at about 6:10 a.m., the CHP said.

No further information on the crash was immediately available.

— City News Service