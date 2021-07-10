Photo courtesy U.S. Marshals Service

U.S. Marshals in Chula Vista on Friday apprehended Anthony Lorenzi, who is wanted in connection with a double murder in Chicago.

Lorenzi, 34, is wanted in the shooting deaths of a young couple, Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez, who were attacked and shot shortly after being involved in a minor car accident on June 20 in Chicago.

The incident left the couple’s two young children orphaned.

The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force began a search for Lorenzi after receiving information that he had fled to Southern California.

Lorenzi was arrested without incident near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Hollister Street in Chula Vista.
Chris Jennewein

Chris Jennewein is Editor & Publisher of Times of San Diego.