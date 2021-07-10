Photo courtesy U.S. Marshals Service

U.S. Marshals in Chula Vista on Friday apprehended Anthony Lorenzi, who is wanted in connection with a double murder in Chicago.

Lorenzi, 34, is wanted in the shooting deaths of a young couple, Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez, who were attacked and shot shortly after being involved in a minor car accident on June 20 in Chicago.

The incident left the couple’s two young children orphaned.

The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force began a search for Lorenzi after receiving information that he had fled to Southern California.

Lorenzi was arrested without incident near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Hollister Street in Chula Vista.