A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities on Friday identified the San Marcos man who died when a vehicle veered off a rural road east of Rancho Santa Fe and crashed into a tree.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, Christian Cibrian of San Marcos lost control of his car while headed west on Elfin Forest Road, west of Harmony Grove Road, according to coroner’s officials.

The vehicle struck a tree in Elfin Forest, then went down a roadside embankment.

Cibrian, 36, died at the scene.