A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed Thursday when a vehicle veered off a rural road east of Rancho Santa Fe and crashed into a tree.

The crash on Elfin Forest Road near Fortuna Del Este in Elfin Forest was reported shortly after 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP closed the roadway in the area to allow for investigation and cleanup.

Details about the fatal wreck were not immediately available.

–City News Service