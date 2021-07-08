A man was wounded in a suspected gang shooting early Thursday morning in the Grant Hill neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:15 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of 30th Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot when someone fired several shots at him and he was struck once in the side, Heims said.

The victim’s friends took him to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting.