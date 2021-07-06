Crime scene tape. Courtesy FBI

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old man who was killed last week in a gang-related shooting in Linda Vista.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Eastman Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday found Josue Amador of San Diego on a patio outside a rental unit, suffering from at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to police.

Amador died at the scene.

Investigators determined that the victim and three companions were approached by two or three men who “issued a gang challenge,” after which one of them pulled a handgun and opened fire, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Following the shooting, the assailants fled in opposite directions in an SUV and a four-door sedan. Police have no detailed descriptions of the men or the vehicles.

“Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses,” Brown said this afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619)

531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

— City News Service contributed to this article