Firefighters build and strengthen the containment line in Santa Ysabel. Photo via @CalFireSanDiego Twitter

A brush fire in Santa Ysabel that threatened homes and forced some residents on School House Canyon Road to evacuate had burned 173 acres, fire officials said Monday.

A motor home caught fire on state Route 79 north of state Route 78 at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday and flames spread into the vegetation near the highway, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, the fire had scorched 173 acres and was 90% contained, but state Route 79 was open to one-way traffic, Cal Fire officials said.

A firefighting helicopter developed engine failure Saturday and safely made a precautionary landing. No structures were damaged.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helped residents evacuate nearby homes threatened by the blaze.