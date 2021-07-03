Cal Fire personnel survey the burned motor home and the brush fire burning in the distance. Courtesy Cal Fire

A brush fire that ignited Saturday on Route 79 north of Santa Ysabel threatened homes and forced some residents to evacuate the rural area.

A motor home caught fire on state Route 79 north of state Route 78 about 11:30 a.m. and flames spread into the vegetation near the roadway, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

At 4:20 p.m., the fire was at 173 acres with 0% containment, but Route 79 was reopened to one-way traffic after several hours of full closure, Cal Fire officials said.

A firefighting helicopter developed engine failure and safely made a precautionary landing. All air tankers were released or put on hold. No structures were damaged.

“The jump in acreage is due to a more accurate assessment of the fire’s perimeter from the air,” Cal Fire said in a Tweet. “Fire spread has been minimal in the past hour.”

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helped residents of School House Canyon Road evacuate nearby homes threatened by the blaze.

Updated at 4:50 p.m. July 3, 2021

City News Service contributed to this article.