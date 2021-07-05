Gary Sokol. Courtesy San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

A 77-year-old man who went missing after walking away from his Bonsall home was found dead Monday in the unincorporated area.

A resident reported finding a person down in the 6900 block of West Lilac Road early Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters responded and found a dead man, later identified as Gary Sokol, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sokol was reported missing by his pastor at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, about a day after he was last seen at his home on Wrightwood Road.

Sokol’s hat and jacket were found in his driveway and his medications and cellphone were left behind at the home, authorities said.

Sokol had medical and cognitive difficulties, according to the sheriff’s department.