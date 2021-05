Emergency vehicles at the border wall. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 56-year-old man who died after apparently falling from a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa.

Efren Medina Villegas fell from a section of the border wall roughly three miles east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Border Patrol agents responded, but Villegas was pronounced dead at the scene.