Smoke billows from a building burning in the Southern Fire. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Firefighters were battling a brush fire Sunday in Shelter Valley that has consumed approximately 2,900 acres since breaking out Saturday evening.

Containment was at 0% among strong overnight winds of 40 to 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that was in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday for the San Diego County mountains and deserts.

Approximately 500 residents were evacuated from the Butterfield Ranch Campground. Three structures were destroyed in the fire, Cal Fire San Diego reported.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire located on Great Southern Overland, in the community of Shelter Valley. Fire is approximately 40 acres, with a critical rate of spread. Evacuations in progress, for the Butterfield Ranch campground. #SouthernIC pic.twitter.com/1nebQHXHXZ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 2, 2021

Overnight, the American Red Cross helped 32 evacuees with meals and emergency lodging in hotel rooms. Resources remained available at the temporary evacuation point at Agua Caliente Campgrounds, 39545 Great Southern Overland Stage Route.

The San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team supported the county’s Department of Animal Services with animal evacuations Saturday night. They rescued rabbits, goats, a donkey, horses and chickens, officials said.

Our #EmergencyResponseTeam worked into the night supporting @SanDiegoCounty ’s Dept. of Animal Services with #SouthernFire animal evacs. They rescued rabbits, goats, a donkey, horses, chickens. If you need help w animal evacuations call Dept. of Animal Services at 619-236-2341. pic.twitter.com/OuhiF636KE — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) May 2, 2021

For help with animal evacuations, area residents were asked to call the Department of Animal Services at 619-236-2341.

Firefighters continued to build a containment line Sunday, the San Diego County Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday on the Great Southern Overland. Motorists first called the California Highway Patrol to report smoke in the area at 4:06 p.m. and Cal Fire San Diego reported the address as 14925 Great Southern Overland Stage.

By 6:38 p.m., the agency tweeted that the fire had spread to about 1,200 acres, three structures were destroyed and roughly 500 residents were evacuated from the Butterfield Ranch Campground to Agua Caliente Campgrounds.

The American Red Cross sent volunteers to set up a temporary evacuation point at the Agua Caliente Campgrounds at 39545 Great Southern Overland.

Updated at 11:17 a.m. May 2, 2021