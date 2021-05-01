An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A 24-year-old man suspected of riding his Bird scooter the wrong way on a Hillcrest street while intoxicated was hospitalized Saturday morning with multiple injuries he sustained in a crash.

The man was riding northbound in the 3500 block of Fourth Avenue about 1 a.m. when he collided with a raised median and was thrown from the scooter, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The 3500 block of Fourth Avenue is a one-way street allowing traffic to travel southbound.

The victim sustained a fractured skull, cuts to his face and scrapes to his neck, chest, shoulder, face and hands and was taken to a hospital, Martinez said.

A subsequent investigation revealed the victim was intoxicated, Martinez said.

The man’s name was not disclosed.