Escondido Police vehicles. File photo courtesy of the department

Officers arrested three drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence at a North County checkpoint, police said Sunday.

The arrests came during a DUI checkpoint held at Centre City Parkway and Decatur Way in Escondido from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Police made contact with motorists in 907 vehicles. They cited 31 drivers for operating an unlicensed vehicle or using a suspended or revoked driver’s license, said Lt. Kevin Toth of the Escondido Police Department.

Police scheduled another checkpoint for sometime in June, the lieutenant said.