San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Friday publicly identified a pair of 18- year-olds who were killed this week in a solo traffic accident near SeaWorld San Diego.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Ramona resident Kulten Sargent lost control of the 2003 Ford F-150 he was driving in the 500 block of Sea World Drive, the county Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The westbound pickup truck veered off the roadway at high speed and struck a light pole and a street light, leaving Sargent and his passenger, Ava Bender of San Diego, mortally injured and trapped in the wreckage, according to police.

Emergency crews freed the young man and woman from the crumpled vehicle and pronounced them dead at the scene.

–City News Service