Footage from a Metropolitan Police Officer’s body camera helped agents identify Kevin Louis Galetto, who now faces charges in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Photo credit: FBI

Authorities arrested an Orange County man at his home Friday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Agents took Kevin Louis Galetto, 61, of Westminster into custody just after 6 a.m. while executing a search warrant at his residence, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Dalton said.

Galetto is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice, entering a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

An affidavit from FBI Special Agent David DiMarco alleges that video first showed Galetto at the Capitol about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance.

He wore a black baseball cap in support of then-President Donald Trump.

Trump supporters breached the halls of Congress that day as senators and representatives prepared to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Body-worn camera footage from police shows Galetto “with his arms extended and pressed up against (Metropolitan Police Department) officer shields,” DiMarco wrote.

The body-worn cameras also show him in a “scuffle” with one officer, who was injured, DiMarco said. The officer was “knocked to the ground,” and the defendant can be seen pushing on the officer’s shield, DiMarco said.

Galetto also can be seen in other footage shoving other officer shields, DiMarco alleged.

In addition, the FBI agent said a YouTube clip shows Galetto “exiting the tunnel of the (Lower West Terrace) entryway” and beckoning to a “crowd of rioters outside the tunnel, `More people!”‘

DiMarco said that “based on my observations I believe Galetto attempted to summon more rioters to the LWT tunnel entryway to penetrate the police line.”

One officer said his helmet was ripped off and he was struck twice with an unknown object, DiMarco said.

Galetto made his initial appearance in federal court in Santa Ana Friday afternoon. He was ordered to appear before a magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., next Friday through a virtual hearing.