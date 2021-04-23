San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Friday publicly identified a 59-year-old man who was killed last weekend in a Bay Park-area hit-and-run.

Douglas Bailey of San Diego was crossing the 3000 block of Clairemont Drive midblock on foot near Burgener Boulevard when a white car hit him at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, said SDPD Officer Tony Martinez.

Paramedics took Bailey to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead about five hours later, the county agency reported.