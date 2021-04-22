A homicide detective investigates at the scene of the fatal shooting. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities on Thursday identified a man fatally shot last weekend in a South Bay commercial district by an unidentified assailant.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday found Noah Copeland, 32, lying wounded in the 300 block of Moss Street in Chula Vista, according to police.

Paramedics took Copeland, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, Lt. Dan Peak said.

Detectives have not identified a suspect in the case.

“Currently the motive for the shooting remains unclear,” the lieutenant said Thursday afternoon.