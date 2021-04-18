Firefighters battle the alleged arson blaze in El Cajon. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman who allegedly broke into a second-floor El Cajon apartment, vandalized it and set it on fire leaving five people displaced, was behind bars Sunday.

El Cajon police arrested the suspected arsonist after she was spotted setting patio seat cushions on fire in front of the apartment complex, according to OnScene.TV.

When firefighters arrived around 7:45 a.m., the second and third-floor apartments at 2700 Chatham Street were fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters rescued two residents trapped on the third floor who escaped out a bedroom window, OnScene.TV reported.

The first-floor apartment suffered severe water and heat damage, according to reports from the scene.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents in need of emergency shelter.