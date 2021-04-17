San Diego Police Department vehicle. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

A 59-year-old man was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver Saturday while walking in the middle of a street in Bay Park, authorities said.

The pedestrian was trying to cross from west to east midblock in the 3000 block of Clairemont Drive at 9:16 a.m. Saturday, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

A female driver in a white vehicle struck the pedestrian as she was driving southbound on Clairemont Drive, the officer said.

“The pedestrian sustained severe head trauma and was transported to the hospital,” Martinez said. “His injuries are life-threatening.”

Traffic Division officers were investigating the incident.