San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured in San Marcos two weeks ago.

Steven Drake, 71, was struck by a vehicle on Woodland Parkway near Fulton Drive shortly before 8 p.m. April 1, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.

Investigators believe the car that struck the victim was a silver 2013 to 2016 Audi A4. It also may have lost the passenger-side fog-light bezel and headlight-washer cover in the crash.

Paramedics took Drake to a hospital, where officials listed him in critical condition due to brain trauma.

“He has since been removed from life support, but is facing a long road to recovery,” Sgt. Charles Morreale said.

Anyone with information about the case may call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.