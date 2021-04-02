A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Authorities Friday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 71-year-old bicyclist in San Marcos.

The crash was reported shortly after 7:50 p.m. Thursday on Woodland Parkway, north of Fulton Road, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Valdez.

Investigators determined that a northbound vehicle, described as a 2013-2016 Audi A4, struck the bicyclist from behind, then fled the scene, Valdez said.

The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was taken to Palomar Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the deputy said. An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Valdez at 760- 510-5042.

–City News Service