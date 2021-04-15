Speeding Dodge Charger plowed into rear of truck on I-15, the CHP said. Image via OnScene.TV

A 42-year-old San Gabriel Valley man died Thursday when the Dodge Charger he was driving plowed into the back of a big rig on Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County.

The truck driver pulled over to the side of the road, thinking he had blown a tire, said a CHP officer at the scene.

“He walked back and noticed that he’d been hit,” Curtis Martin of the California Highway Patrol told OnScene.TV.

Speeding Dodge Charger plowed into rear of truck on I-15, the CHP said. Image via OnScene.TV

The driver of the 2021 model Charger rear-ended the commercial vehicle at high speed about 9 a.m. while trying to change lanes on the southbound side of the freeway, just south of Lilac Road in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact left the car wedged underneath the cargo trailer of the truck, the CHP reported. The driver and sole occupant of the Charger, a Baldwin Park resident, died at the accident scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Martin said the big rig was going about 50 mph when the speeding Charger, which “passed everybody on the freeway,” collided and slid under the long truck.

The wreck caused no other injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

The big rig driver told CHP that he’d been driving for many years and this was his first collision, Martin said.

“He’s doing OK,” Martin said.

— City News Service contributed to this report