Police released video images to locate the Ford F-150 believed to have hit and killed a teen in La Mesa. Courtesy La Mesa Police

A Spring Valley man sat behind bars Thursday for allegedly fleeing after the pickup truck he was driving struck and killed a young pedestrian in La Mesa.

Scott Douglas Satterfield, 61, was arrested at a Mission Valley motel Wednesday according to police.

Jok Joseph Jok, 18, died on Feb. 27.

Shortly after 9 p.m. that day, Jok was found lying gravely injured on the eastern edge of Bancroft Drive, just south of Golondrina Drive near Mount Helix, La Mesa Police Department Lt. Greg Runge said.

Paramedics took the San Diego resident to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Investigators determined that a vehicle struck Jok. They identified Satterfield as the alleged hit-and-run driver via surveillance video.

The video captured images of his white Ford F150 in the area at the time of the incident, police said.

Authorities booked Satterfield into San Diego Central Jail on $100,000 bail. The court set his arraignment for April 15.