Willie Moore of Compton. Photo credit: @LASDHQ, via Twitter

A Los Angeles-area man who suffers from memory loss was reported missing Thursday morning, and he could be in the San Diego region.

The last known whereabouts of Willie Moore, 74, were at 7 p.m. Tuesday when he stated he was driving in the San Diego area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

They added that Moore’s possible destination may be his home in Compton.

Moore is Black, 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown and blue shirt with light brown pants and driving a red 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck with California license plate, B348A1, the department said.

Anyone with information on Moore was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.