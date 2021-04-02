Crime scene tape. Courtesy FBI

Authorities on Friday charged the alleged “Screenshot Bandit” with two bank heists in Orange County, and is suspected of more, including in San Diego County.

Kyle Marquise Adlam, 24, was charged with robbing a bank on March 10 in the 26000 block of Aliso Creek Road in Aliso Viejo, as well as another one on Feb. 23 in Fullerton, according to Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe he also robbed banks in grocery stores in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura counties, Braun said.

He would allegedly show victims a demand note on a cell phone to indicate he was armed, Braun said.

Adlam was arrested Wednesday. He also may face federal charges at some point, said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.