A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 39-year-old robbery suspect was fatally shot by a 62-year-old resident during a home-invasion robbery that went awry in the Mount Hope neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

A resident of a house on 43rd Street, between J and K streets, called dispatchers at around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone had tried to rob him and he had shot the alleged robber, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded and found a man inside the home suffering from several gunshot wounds, Dobbs said. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the resident returned home to find two men waiting for him, the lieutenant said. One of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded entry into the home, then the pair began searching for valuables.

At some point, the resident was able to disarm the suspect with the gun and point it at him, Dobbs said.

“The subject reportedly charged the resident, prompting him to fire the gun several times, striking him,” he said. “The second subject fled the scene as the resident called 911.”

Dobbs added that the resident has been cooperative and is not considered a suspect at this time.

No detailed description of the second robbery suspect was immediately available, but he was believed to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the shooting was asked to call the SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

–City News Service